Jagadish Reddy plants saplings on his birthday

Hyderabad: Minister for Energy Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy, who has entered the lap of 59 years, celebrated his birthday by planting saplings on the premises of his residence here on Tuesday.

Inspired by the Green India Challenge initiated by BRS MP Joginipalli Santosh Kumar with the aim of enhancing greenery, Minister Jagadish Reddy along with his wife planted saplings at the Ministers Quarters in Banjara Hills in the city. Chairmen of different Corporations DudimetlaBalaraju Yadav, Ramachandra Nayak, Anil Kurmachalam, Rajeev Sagar, Palle Ravikumar Goud and others participated in the programme.

Later, the Minister called on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Praghathi Bhavan and took his blessings to mark the occasion.

Meanwhile, BRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, Finance Minister T Harish Rao and MP Santosh Kumar separately extended their birthday greetings to Jagadish Reddy.