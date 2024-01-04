Jagan may seek KCR help for Assembly polls

Hyderabad: Will the BRS extend support to the YSRCP during the forthcoming Assembly polls in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh by sending its leaders to influence different communities and campaign on behalf of the YSRCP?

This speculation has gained ground here in the political circles following the decision of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to have a luncheon meeting with BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad on Thursday.

It may be recalled here that in the 2019 elections, several BRS ministers, including Talasani Srinivas Yadav, were sent to Andhra Pradesh to work in favour of the YSRCP.

They had held informal meetings with leaders of different communities and campaigned against the TDP.



Though BRS leaders said that it was just a courtesy call, the two leaders would be discussing the present political situation in the state and fast-changing equations, including Y S Sharmila joining the Congress party and its likely impact on AP Assembly elections and the prospects of various parties in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. A few important BRS leaders, including party working president K T Rama Rao, would be present during the meeting KCR would have with Jagan.