Jain Community holds Maha Rally at Feelkhana

Hyderabad: The Sanskar Soldiers and Community people are organising Maha Rally on Wednesday from Feelkhana Jain Temple to Collector Office.

As per the country-wide protest by Jain Tirth Palitana (Shetrunjay) Tirth in Gujarat and Sammedshikarji Tirth in Jharkhand after the government's decision to make Jain Tirth Hill as Tourist spot which is totally against the Jain Principles. The Jain Guru Tirthsundar MS will be addressing to Collector with a Memorandum letter held Jain Protest Rally at 9 am from Feelkhana Jain Temple to Collector Office, said Soudharm Bhandari.

