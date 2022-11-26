Jalpally gets 2 more basti dawakhanas

Jalpally: Following the inauguration of two basti dawakhanas three months ago, two more such facilities were opened on Friday in Jalpally municipality under Maheshwaram constituency.



Minister of Education P Sabita Indra Reddy, who also represents Maheshwaram constituency, visited the renowned Dargah Pahadi Shareef and offered prayers. Later, she inaugurated a basti dawakhana at Pahadi Shareef area in Ward no.12 and another at Ward no.3, Kothapet, of the Jalpally municipality.

It is pertinent to mention here that except a primary health centre, located far away in the Balapur region, no other such extensive care facility exists in the municipality's entirety, while the four new basti dawakhanas have come into picture recently.

With nearly a population of nearly 5,000 in Kothapet and another 8,000 in Pahadi Shareef, these areas are in demand of such healthcare facilities which needs to be intensified with the ever increasing population, consisting of settlers primarily from States like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha besides migrants from erstwhile Mahboobnagar and Nagarkurnool districts.

Taking the scarcity of such healthcare facilities in Jalpally into consideration, the Minister for Education P Sabitha Indra Reddy planned to set up basti dawakhanas and placed a proposal before the government for approval.

Upon getting a nod from the government last year, two such facilities were set up in the month of September this year, within a span of 24 hours by the minister, at Sriram Colony and another at Wadi-e-Saleheen locality. In addition to this, two more such facilities were opened on Friday, at Pahadi Shareef in Ward no.12 and another at Kothapet in Ward no.3.

However, a mild tension prevailed during the event when both the leaders of alliance partners, such as MIM and TRS, picked up an argument before the minister over local issues that prompted the police to interfere in the matter, who later pacified the leaders and settled down the issue.

Apart from district medical and health officer Dr Venkateshwara Rao, basti dawakhanas Rangareddy district incharge Vinod Kumar, Balapur Primary Health Center (PHC) medical officer Dr Sharadha and health-educator Sriram Sudhakar were also present at the occasion.