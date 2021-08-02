Jalpally officials crack whip against illegal constructions, encroachments

Jalpally: Close on the heels of Rajendranagar where the revenue authorities are going whole hog against encroachments on government lands, the officials of revenue and municipality in Jalpally in coordination with district task force have demolished encroachments over 21 acres of land worth hundreds of crore rupees.

The Saturday morning drive involving all the line departments such as revenue, municipality and district task force under heavy police protection took everyone by surprise in Jalpally.

It is said that the officials descended on the site near Ijtema ground area around 8:00 to 9:00 am on Saturday and demolished tin shades, compound walls and profile sheets erected on the site by employing staff and four JCB machines.

Elucidating about the demolition drive, Commissioner Jalpally Municipality GP Kumar said, "A total of 21 acres of land costing Rs 200 crores in Sy.nos 144 and 145 was encroached taking advantage of the combined nature of government and private land in the area.

Both the survey numbers carry around 240 acres of land that include private land to some extent. Over the years the encroachment has gradually increased in the area known as Ijtema ground, incurring a heavy loss to the government."

Following the court order on July 30, he said, the officials went into huddle and discussed the matter in length before taking a call to remove the encroachments covered with profile sheets in Sy.nos 144 and 145.

"Encroachers applied online for self-assessment of unauthorised construction and when the officials visited for inspection, they tried to threaten them and resorted to bellicose rhetoric, however, the officials slapped them a notice under section 172 of Municipal Act 2019. Later the shades were demolished taking the help of police," claimed the Commissioner.

Officials receives threatening calls

"We have been receiving threatening calls from anonymous people who are unhappy with the coordinated action taken collectively by the municipality and the district authorities against encroachments.

The threatening call begins with the moment the authorities pull down the profile sheets erected on government land. However, the officials will carry on with their duty and protectgovernment lands anyhow more vigorously henceforth," informed GP Kumar.