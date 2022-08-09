Jayasudha likely to join BJP soon

Hyderabad: Tollywood actress turned politician Jayasudha is likely to join Bharatiya Janata Party soon. According to the sources, Jayasudha has held talks with BJP leader and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender where he is believed to have invited her to join BJP on August 21. Sources said that Jayasudha is willing to join BJP after meeting with Eatala Rajender.

It is known that Jayasudha won the 2009 elections from the Secunderabad constituency on Congress and lost in the 2014 elections. After 2014 loss, she kept herself away from active politics. Reports suggests that she will join BJP. It is believed that Jayasudha is ready to play a crucial role in Telangana politics.