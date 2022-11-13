Jayesh Ranjan IAS & Dr. Shanta Thoutam unveiled the poster of India's first 'Mano Vignana Yatra' by SUPAR Foundation
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India]: Jayesh Ranjan IAS, Principal Secretary to ITE&C, Govt. of Telangana, Dr. Shanta Thoutam Chief Innovation Officer of Telangana along with Srinivas Rao Mahankali (MSR) CEO to T-Hub launched the poster of 'Mano Vignana Yatra', the first-of-its-kind initiative in India by SUPAR Foundation, to educate and empower individuals on mental health, technology awareness, and youth empowerment.
The 30 Day Mano Vignana Yatra focuses on mental health awareness, technology, digital opportunities, and cyber awareness to empower people across two Telugu states: Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, will be held between November 16th and December 16th 2022. The Yatra is brought to you by 21st Century IAS Academy, KBK Multi Speciality Hospitals, Achieve Entrepreneurs Academy, Powered by Telangana State Innovation Cell, MasterMinds for CA.
An initiative of SUPAR Foundation, the yatra will be kick-started with a Flag off event in Hyderabad and the next day at Adilabad in Telangana on November 17 and it will cover 30 districts in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. A valedictory session will be held in Hyderabad on December 16.
Shri. Jayesh Rajan, IAS, said, "This is a unique idea, and I'm sure it will get both young people and their parents enthused. This generation needs a lot more to work on mental health, and get educated about Cyber Crime and technology. Government of Telangana is happy to support project, and I wish the Mano Vigyana Yatra the greatest success.
Dr. Shanta Thoutam, Chief Innovation Officer, Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC), said while launching the poster, "We are extremely ecstatic to be a part of such an initiative by Super Foundation, dealing with a very sensitive issue like Mental Health. We often come across many challenges innovators and entrepreneurs face in their journey. As a part of Mano Vignana Yatra, TSIC will be anchoring Aavishkar Talks, at various pit stops in the journey, that brings to light the struggles behind an innovator."
50000+ People, 5000+ Kms, 61 events, 30 Districts, 30 Days, 3 Speakers, 2 States, 1 Mission - Manovignana Yatra
The main aim of the yatra is to create awareness of mental health, the role of technology, employment opportunities, and cyber awareness, educate and guide people on healthy and holistic lifestyles, educate parents on various psychological aspects, a suicide-free society, and empower students on the trending technologies
Sudheer Sandra, founder of SUPAR Foundation stated that during the yatra about 45,000+ booklets will be distributed to the participants covering various topics on mental health, behavioral mindset, psychology, healthy mind, parenting tips, online and offline business opportunities, digital marketing, business tools, and resources. Apart from this, an offline event of two hours will be conducted in the educational institutions (Engineering Colleges / Degree Colleges) in the morning, and an offline event with three sessions on mental health, technology, and youth empowerment will be hosted at a Private venue in district headquarters in the evening.
All the offline events will be conducted by the speakers including Sudheer Sandra, founder of SUPAR Foundation, psychologist and behavioral skill trainer who has trained about 10 lakh people in both the Telugu states for the past 11 years, Ramesha Eppalapalle, chairman EditPoint India and founder of PhotoFina who has trained more than 10,000 photographers on creative skills, financial management, financial freedom and Nikeelu Gunda founder & CEO of Digital Connect who has trained more than 18,000 people on digital marketing, creative skills and who is the former marketing consultant to the Government of Telangana.
Proposed Schedule of Mano Vignana Yatra:
Telangana Route Map
17thNovember(Thursday)- Adilabad
18thNovember(Friday)- Nizamabad
19th November(Saturday)- Jagityal
20thNovember (Sunday)- Mancherial
21stNovember (Monday) – Karimnagar
22nd November (Tuesday) – Siddipet
23rdNovember (Wednesday)- Warangal
24thNovember (Thursday)- Kothagudem
25thNovember (Friday)- Khammam
26thNovember (Saturday)- Suryapet
27thNovember (Sunday) – Nalgonda
28thNovember (Monday) – Mahabubnagar
Andhra Pradesh Route Map
29thNovember(Tuesday) – Kurnool
30thNovember(Wednesday) – Nandyal
01stDecember(Thursday)- Anantapur
02nd December (Friday) – Cuddapah
03rdDecember (Saturday) – Tirupati
04thDecember (Sunday) – Nellore
05thDecember (Monday) – Ongole
06thDecember (Tuesday) – Narasaropet
07thDecember (Wednesday)- Guntur
08thDecember (Thursday)- Vijayawada
09thDecember(Friday) – Eluru
10thDecember (Saturday) – Bhimavaram
11thDecember (Sunday)- Kakinada
12thDecember (Monday) – Rajahmundry
13thDecember (Tuesday) – Visakhapatnam
14thDecember (Wednesday) – Vizianagaram
15thDecember (Thursday)- Srikakulam
16th December ( Friday) – Hyderabad ( Valedictory)
Participate in Mano Vignana Yatra at your districts, Register for FREE at www.manovignanayatra.com or call at +91 8886138871