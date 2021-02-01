Jayesh Ranjan to head TITA Advisory Council

Madhapur: To implement its initiatives more effectively and foster innovations, Telangana Information and Technology Association (TITA) has formed a new Advisory Council headed by Principal Secretary (Industries and IT) Jayesh Ranjan as the first Chairman of TITA Advisory Council.

JNTUH Rector A Goverdhan and Phoenix Group Director Srikanth Badiga will be the other members elected of the newly formed TITA panel. TITA Global President Sundeep Kumar Makthala Sundeep Makthala says TITA, since its formation, has taken up various initiatives for the development of the IT sector in Telangana.

Apart from the IT sector, it taken up various initiatives in agriculture, health, education, culture and language promotion areas. They include its health initiative T-Consult, T-Culture app for culture department, TeleAgriculture to help farmers, Telangana early Coders (TeC) project for students of government schools. To speed up these development efforts, the Association has formed the Advisory Council.

Jayesh Ranjan well-known for his revolutionary schemes to promote and develop the IT sector in the State, has been guiding TITA in its work in various areas. Speaking to the TITA core team led by Makhtala, Jayesh Ranjan appreciated TITA for its various schemes, noting that these efforts have been of tremendous help for the common people in the State.

He expressed hope that the Association will keep the pace and come up with more such efforts in IT and other sectors. TITA Vice-President Rana Pratap Bojjam, General Secretary Ashwin Chandra Valaboju, members Sri Latha Chinthala, Pooja Bhandari, Md Iliyas and others were present.

TITA Advisory Council member and JNTU Rector A Goverdhan played a key role in various TITA activities. He took up various activities along with Telangana Yuva Nirman. Phoenix Group Director has prolonged experience in the business and IT sector. He was instrumental in various TITA programmes.

To aid and advise TITA in its activities, the Advisory Council will lend its help in bringing technology to the doorsteps of the rural populace. The new Advisory Council will meet once in three months. Accordingly, the Council will meet for the first time in the second week of February 2021 to discuss various issues. Jayesh Ranjan will preside over the first meeting of the Council.