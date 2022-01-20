JC Diwakar Reddy denied entry into Pragathi Bhavan

Hyderabad: Veteran politician from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and former minister JC Diwakar Reddy was denied entry into the camp office of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Pragathi Bhavan, here, on Tuesday.

The security staff manning the camp office made it clear to JC that he would only be allowed in to the camp office if he had any appointment with the CM. JC told the security personnel that he came to meet the CM and asked them to allow him in to Bhavan. However, they told him that he did not have any appointment to meet KCR.

Following this, JC said that he would meet Minister K Tarakarama Rao. However, the security staff told Reddy that he needed an appointment to meet KTR as well. Angry with the attitude of the staff, JC argued with them and later, left the place.