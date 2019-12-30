Trending :
Jeedimetla: Drain overflow causes stench all around

Jeedimetla: Locals and commuters traveling from the Subhash Nagar Ida Jeedimetla gampa basti are facing severe trouble due to the overflowing drainage. The issue has been the same for the past 6 months.

Rehan, a local said, "It is even more difficult for the motorists and commuters to travel through overflowing sewage water and this turning become an accident spot as it turned into a slippery stretch. " Pedestrians and commuters complain about the dirty water sprinkling on them as the vehicles pass by.

