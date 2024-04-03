Jignasa student projects launched

Hyderabad: Principal Secretary to Telangana Government (Education Department) Burra Venkatesham, at the launch event of ‘Jignasa-student study projects’, emphasised the importance of inculcating a research bent of mind among students at a tender age so that they can not only transform themselves into good human beings but also society into a better place to live in. Venkatesham said ‘Jignasa’ would instill and inculcate a scientific attitude among students. He assured students that steps would be taken to publish the best projects in national and international journals. A total of 1,033 study projects were received from 145 Government Degree Colleges (GDCs), with the participation of nearly 5,200 students.

Out of the total, 290 projects were selected for the three-day State level presentation, with 1,556 students’ participation.

TSCHE chairman Professor R Limbadri said the council has been supporting higher educational institutions, particularly the GDCs, in terms of financial assistance for faculty training, NAAC accreditation, and conducting seminars, workshops, and conferences.

TSCHE secretary Professor Sriram Venkatesh, academic guidance officer Professor B Bala Bhaskar, CCE joint directors Professor G Yadagiri, and Professor DSR Rajender Singh also participated.