Live
Just In
Sheikh Shahjahan collected Rs 260 cr through illegal land-grabbing in Sandeshkhali: ED tells court
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday told a special PMLA court here that suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan earned Rs 260 crore through illegal land-grabbing at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.
The ED counsel informed the court that the central agency has identified properties worth Rs 260 crore which were purchased using the “proceeds of crime".
Meanwhile, the counsel for Sheikh Shahjahan’s brother Sheikh Alamgir on Monday moved a bail petition on behalf of his client claiming that his wife is suffering from a lack of finances following the attachment of his bank account by the ED.
However, the ED counsel opposed the bail application and informed the court that the bank account of Alamgir has not been attached by the agency, following which the court rejected the plea.
Following an order of the Calcutta High Court, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is already probing the complaints of illegal land grabbing, extortion, and sexual harassment of women at Sandeshkhali.
Although the state government approached the Supreme Court challenging the high court order, the apex court refused to set it aside.