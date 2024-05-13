German scientists urge urban areas to adapt due to climate crisis

Munich : German researchers have highlighted the increasing threat of floods, heat and drought in a study presented on Monday.

According to experts, these dangers are increasingly having an impact on cities in Germany as a result of climate change.

The authors of the study, who conducted the research as part of a water management and environmental initiative in collaboration with a building materials lobby group, said cities should be assessing how well-equipped they are against climate change and extreme weather conditions.

Study author Thomas Schmitt said that a climate risk analysis for cities and municipalities is important to better assess specific dangers. For example, drinking water could become scarce in some places due to drought.

Schmitt said heatwaves could also threaten the elderly and patients with pre-existing health conditions.

Floods such as those that devastated the Ahr Valley in western Germany in 2021 could also occur more frequently in some places, he added.

To address such concerns, Germany's Federal Ministry of Research and Education is funding research projects which aim to bolster cities' resilience to the impacts of climate change.