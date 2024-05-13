Live
German right-wing extremist organisation disbanded
Magdeburg : The German organisation Institute for State Politics, which has been categorised as right-wing extremist by the domestic intelligence services, has been dissolved.
"The Institute for State Politics no longer exists," wrote board member Götz Kubitschek in an article in the organisation's own magazine Sezession.
"The association has been dissolved, all members have resigned, the accounts closed, the tasks completed or redistributed."
The Institute for State Policy, based in the eastern German state of Saxony-Anhalt, was categorized as a confirmed right-wing extremist organisation by the domestic intelligence agency in April last year.
It mainly spread its ideas through events and publications.
Kubitschek wrote that such an organisation no longer serves any purpose once it has lost its non-profit status for good.
According to the register of associations at the Stendal district court, the dissolution of the association was already decided in February and March this year.
In his article, Kubitschek announced the founding of a new association, which will also run academies and organise conferences.