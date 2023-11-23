JIH plumps for 69 Cong, 41 BRS candidates in TS

Hyderabad: The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) announced its decision to support 69 Congress and 41 BRS candidates based on their ‘Ground Reports’.



The organisation’s political committee for Telangana, while making clarification that it was not aligning itself with any specific political party in these elections, is endorsing candidates based on recommendations from its local units. “Following extensive discussions across the State involving local units, Jamaat members and workers engaged in deliberations. After thorough local consultations and debates, the local units submitted their preferences for voting in the election. Subsequently, the political committee reviewed these opinions, formulated recommendations and submitted them to the central leadership for approval,” informed A M Shoeb, vice president TS and convenor of the committee to the media on Wednesday.

Besides the Congress and BRS, JIH will be supporting MIM in seven where the party has sitting MLAs, BSP in one (Sirpur) and CPM in one (Kothagudem). The JIH, which traditionally backed Congress in 2018 supported TRS (now BRS), citing the strengthening of regional parties which stand for secularism.

But this time they have decided to go with the local preferences. “We also have taken feedback from civil society groups and also actively involved other committees, which is an initiative first of its kind to keep the fascist forces at bay.