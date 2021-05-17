JITO Ladies Wing Hyderabad announces 'Kalakaar Ki Khoj Season-2'

JITO Hyderabad Ladies Wing on Monday announced the launch of 'Kalakaar Ki Khoj Season-2' in a virtual mode. The Organisation announced the various competitions that are to be held as part of Season-2. 'Kalakaar Ki Khoj Season -1' was held in 2020 and received an overwhelming response, the orgnisers said.

Speaking on the occasion Sarlla Bhutoria Chairperson of JITO Ladies Wing (JLW) Hyderabad said that, "As part of Season-2 we are conducting five competitions Dancing (Dance Ke Deewane), Signing (Sur Ke Sartaaj), Styling( Style & Beyond), Short movie making (Screen Master) and Zayka - the cooking show (Swad Ki). The competition will be organised in three rounds, two rounds virtually and the finale Zayka- the cookery competition will be physically in the city once Covid-19 situation subsides."

Bhutoria said, "This is not just a competition but it is to empower women by training them by experts and at JLW we are supporting child education every year. We are extending support to 40 students under the Project Roshini. " And other initiatives we are taking up, she added.

Sudha Kimtee, Chief Secretary of JLW said, "The inauguration of the season will be on May 22, 2021, and the process of registration and other details will be revealed then. Some 300 people participated in the competition during season-1. "

Kushalji Kankaria, JITO Chairman, Tina Shah, Vidhi Sanghvi, Chaya Kankaria, Veena Ostwal, Urmila Surana, Rekha kimtee and the entire team of Kalakar Ki Khoj took part in virtual session.