JNTU-H students take out rally

JNTU: Students of JNTU-H on Wednesday took out a rally from the varsity to Sardar Vallabbhai Patel statue in Nizampet to protest against the recent attack on National Students' Union (NSUI) activists allegedly by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activists in Ahmedabad. State NSUI secretary Ajay Kumar led the rally.

State NSUI president Balamuri Venkat described the RSS as a 'terror' outfit, which was banned by Vallabbhai Patel. He accused 'communal' organisations of RSS and ABVP of disrupting peace in the country, while demanding their permanent ban. Among the NSUI activists present in the rally were Vivek, Nagendra, Bhanu.