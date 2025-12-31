JNTUH finalises men’s squad for south zone inter-university football championship

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) successfully concluded selection trials for its men’s football team on Tuesday. The trials, held at the university campus, serve as a crucial preparatory step for the upcoming South Zone Inter-University Football Championship.

The selection process was conducted under the supervision of Sports Council Secretary NS Dileep and Assistant Professor Nallagonda Ashok. To ensure transparency and maintain high competitive standards, the university appointed P Prakash, a veteran footballer from SBI, as the Chief Selector.

A total of 90 talented players from various affiliated colleges across the region participated in the trials, demonstrating their technical skills and physical endurance. Following a rigorous evaluation process, the final squad was selected to represent JNTUH in the championship, which is scheduled to take place from 5 January to 11 January 2026. The prestigious tournament will be hosted by Woxsen University in Sadasivapet, Sangareddy.

The event saw the presence of several senior sports officials, including CMR College Physical Director Thota Mohan Rao and TKR College Physical Director Pilli Johnson, alongside other department heads. The university has expressed confidence that the newly formed squad will deliver a strong performance in the regional qualifiers.