  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

JNTUH NSS unit organises cleanliness programme

JNTUH NSS unit organises cleanliness programme
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, NSS unit organised a campus cleanliness programme and blood donation camp on Monday....

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, NSS unit organised a campus cleanliness programme and blood donation camp on Monday. Dr Shobha Rani, NSS coordinator, stated that NSS volunteers are addressing numerous issues, including health, nutrition, hygiene, environmental cleanliness, and promoting women's education as a priority. Additionally, the unit has recently adopted several villages, extending various services.

K Narsimha Reddy, Vice Chancellor, JNTUH, emphasised that student participation in service programmes is crucial. This involvement helps students become more aware of societal needs, national requirements, and the needs of individuals. It also helps them understand the specific services required in various areas.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X