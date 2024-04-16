JNTUH NSS unit organises cleanliness programme

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, NSS unit organised a campus cleanliness programme and blood donation camp on Monday. Dr Shobha Rani, NSS coordinator, stated that NSS volunteers are addressing numerous issues, including health, nutrition, hygiene, environmental cleanliness, and promoting women's education as a priority. Additionally, the unit has recently adopted several villages, extending various services.

K Narsimha Reddy, Vice Chancellor, JNTUH, emphasised that student participation in service programmes is crucial. This involvement helps students become more aware of societal needs, national requirements, and the needs of individuals. It also helps them understand the specific services required in various areas.