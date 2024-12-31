Live
Just In
JNTUH V-C launches ‘Clean Campus Drive’ prog
Hyderabad: Vice Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH), Professor V Balakishta Reddy, inaugurated a “Clean Campus Drive” programme on Monday.
The main objective of this initiative is to maintain a clean campus, create a conducive environment, and provide a healthy atmosphere for students and staff. The Vice Chancellor emphasised that the programme will play a crucial role in raising awareness among students about the importance of cleanliness and environmental sustainability. He recommended that the campus be cleaned twice a month for two hours each time.
The event was organised under the leadership of NSS Coordinator Dr S Shobha Rani and University NSS Officer Dr M Padmavati.
University Rector Dr K Vijayakumar Reddy, Registrar Dr V Venkateswara Rao, Chief Engineer Venkateswara Reddy, College Principal Dr G V Narasimha Reddy, department heads, NSS volunteers, teachers, students, and sanitation workers took part to promote a green and clean environment programme.