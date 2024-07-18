Live
JNTUH warns against social media stunts after cat incident
Hyderabad: A day after a cat was spotted drinking buttermilk in the kitchen of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) in Kukatpally, university authorities have issued a warning of strict action against those responsible. This incident came to light when a video of it went viral on social media, in which a cat was spotted in the boy hostel kitchen and was licking buttermilk.
According to officials from JNTUH, staff members suspect that individuals may have done this act to create content for social media campaigns. University management responded to the incident of the cat entering the JNTUH boys’ hostel. According to officials, the cat entered through an open window after the students had finished their dinner.
Officials from the Kukatpally government food verification committee inspected the hostels to investigate reports of a cat eating food items. They confirmed that the cat did not touch any of the dishes. “Complaints have been received regarding some students being deliberately involved in advertising on social media with malicious intent. Strict action will be taken against those responsible,” stated a senior officer from JNTUH.