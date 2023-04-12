Jodi No 1! Adani, Pradhani destroying wealth of 2 Telugu States, fumes KTR

Hyderabad: Accusing that both Adani and Pradhani (Prime Minister) were destroying the wealth of the Telugu States by allocating the Bailadila Iron ore mine to private companies neglecting the Vizag Steel Plant (VSP) and proposed Bayyaram Steel Plant, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday dared the Opposition party leaders to file a defamation case if what he said was wrong.

Rao alleged that the Centre which had termed the iron ore in Bailadila mine as substandard, allocated the same to Bailadila Iron Ore Private Ltd, a subsidiary company owned by the Adani group.

Addressing a press conference here at Telangana Bhavan, Rao recalled that he had written to the Centre requesting the allocation of Bailadila Iron ore to Bayyaram in June 2018. In September 2018, Adani formed the subsidiary company and had also proposed to set up a steel plant in Mundra, in Gujarat. During the same time the Union Cabinet took a decision to allocate iron ore to a Japanese company and a Korean company from the Bailadila mine in Odisha, he said.

The minister questioned how Bailadila iron ore was not in quality for the VSP and proposed one in Bayyaram. The Bailadila ore of 1.34 billion tonnes; it is around 160 km from Telangana and 600 km from Vizag. The Telangana government was also ready to provide 50 per cent expenditure on the slurry pipeline. The Centre which says transporting iron ore to 600 km was not feasible, but allocates the same mine to Mundra, which is 1,800 km away.

He alleged that the Centre was conspiring to push VSP into losses and kill the public sector company. The AP Reorganisation Act 2014 states the Steel Authority of India will provide iron ore to the Bayyaram and other steel plants.

Rao said the PM was giving away Rs 6 lakh crore worth of nation's wealth to Adani. "The PM dedicates projects to the nation, but this PM is dedicating to his friends. He is selling Navaratnas to his two Ishtaratnas. If the Centre has commitment, then cancel the mining contract to Adani and give it to Singareni," he said, adding that Bailadila should become a captive mine of VSP and Bayyaram.

Replying to a question, the minister said the government was committed to open Nizam Sugar Factory provided farmers come forward to run it. He recalled the government had revived Sirpur Paper Mill. In reply to another question, Rao said the report from the official team visiting VSP was awaited; then the government would decide whether or not to bid.