Join UPA to get Telangana, Pranab told KCR: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday said that former President of India Pranab Mukherjee made TRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao to join the UPA government in 2004 by stating 'join the government to get Telangana State by sitting at his home'. Talking to reporters here, Harish Rao said that Pranab Mukherjee had special relation with Telangana State, TRS party and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. He said, the demise of Pranab Mukherjee was a huge loss not only to the country but also the Telangana State. "When we were with the NDA government and there was a call to join the UPA government in 2004, we met Pranab Mukherjee and I was with KCR. Pranab Mukherjee told KCR that if he joins the UPA government, he can get Telangana by sitting at home. Incidentally, Pranab Mukherjee was the one who signed the gazette as President of India and the Telangana state was formed," Harish Rao said, recalling Pranab Mukherjee's contribution to formation of the Telangana State.



Harish Rao further said that KCR explained the Telangana agitation right from 1969 movement onwards. He recalled, Pranab Mukherjee had praised Chief Minister KCR many times. "Pranab Mukherjee used to say, it is very rare that a person who takes up an agitation and becomes a Chief Minister. It is a happy moment for KCR that he got such an opportunity," said Harish Rao, adding that the former President had vast experience in politics. He said that Pranab Mukherjee was with his party and government even during the crisis. He expressed condolences to the family members.