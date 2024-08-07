  • Menu
Jr Assistant vacancies in LIC HFL
Hyderabad: Life Insurance Corporation of India Housing Finance Ltd is inviting applications from candidates for filling up of 200 posts of Junior Assistant. The number of posts in Telangana are 31.

Eligibility: Bachelor degree with 60 per cent marks as on July 1, 2024.

The selection will be on the basis of written test and personal interview. Applications should be submitted online, and last date for receiving applications is August 14.

For details, visit https://www.lichousing.com/job-opportunities.

