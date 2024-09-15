Jr NTR fulfils fan’s dying wish

Hyderabad: In a heartwarming gesture, popular Telugu actor Jr. NTR responded to a young fan’s emotional plea, which has been trending on social media. Kaushik, a young man from Andhra Pradesh suffering from bone cancer, shared a video expressing his desire to watch Jr. NTR’s upcoming movie, *Devara*, before he passes away, as doctors have indicated he may not have much time left.

Upon learning about Kaushik’s condition, Jr. NTR personally reached out to him via a video call. The actor not only offered words of encouragement but also reassured Kaushik that he and his fans were standing by him in his fight against cancer. Jr. NTR expressed hope that Kaushik would recover soon and promised to meet him in person. He advised him to stay strong and take care of his health in the meantime. The actor’s kind gesture has brought immense joy to his fan base, with many expressing their admiration for his compassion.

On a related note, ‘Devara’ is set to hit theatres on September 27. The recently released trailer has received an overwhelmingly positive response. In the US, advance bookings for the movie have already begun, with many shows nearly sold out. Fans in the Telugu states are eagerly awaiting the release of tickets in their regions.