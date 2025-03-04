Jubilee Hills police arrest man for sexual exploitation

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police arrested a 39-year-old man involved in a case of sexual exploitation under false promise of marriage and caste-based discrimination.

Police arrested Pittu Srinivas Rao, an electrician from Madhapur.

According to police, a woman lodged a complaint belonging to the Scheduled Caste, who alleged that the accused engaged in a physical relationship with her under the pretense of marriage. However, he later refused to marry her, citing caste-based discrimination. The incident took place in Venkatagiri, Yousufguda, Hyd, and the FIR was registered on February 4. The case was registered U/s 69 of BNS and Sec 3(2)(v) of the SC/ST (POA) Act, 1989.

Jubilee Hills police said the investigation established the primacies of offense, as such he was arrested on Monday and his phone was seized as material evidence and was produced before the Hon’ble Court.

The court remanded the accused to judicial custody; accordingly, he was lodged in Central Prison, Chanchalguda, Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, a local court on Monday sentenced a 23-year-old man to three years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2019.

The convict, Yasa Sumanth Reddy from Nalgonda, allegedly took money from the girl, harassed her, sent indecent pictures, and broke into her house. Following the incident, the Saroornagar police registered a case under IPC sections 354-D and 420, along with Section 8 of the POCSO Act.

Apart from the prison term, the court imposed a Rs 5,000 fine on the convict. The victim was awarded a compensation of Rs 1 lakh.