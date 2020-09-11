JUDAs intensify protests for OTs

Hyderabad: Around 200 junior doctors of Osmania General Hospital went off their duties indefinitely as the protest by genera surgeons reached fourth day and that of orthopaedic surgeons reached third day. On day five of the protest, PGs from anaesthesia and medicine departments were likely to join the protest to strengthen the demand for the Operation Theaters.

Explaining the crunch of Operation theaters in OGH, a general surgeon said, "We are protesting for the last three days for OTs. OTs are utmost needed for the practice of a surgeon and it is a right of a common man and students. We are not going to step back in our protest until our demands are fulfilled."

"We held a protest in front of the superintendent of OGH on the third day and we are going to intensify it further, other department PGs are also likely to join the stir. Recognising the need of OTs, not only PGs the professors and other aligned staff might also join the protest," said Dr Rohit, President, JUDA, OGH.

Expressing disappointment Dr Rohit said, "We held talks with the administration and we actually approached them with our problem called inadequate OTs. Instead of providing the solution to the problem, administration is asking us to present the solution to the problem. "Don't come with the problem, come with possible solutions." is what the administration said. The only solution for problems is giving us OTs."

"We have no place in the Osmania hospital to provide OTs as demanded by the PGs. We are trying our level best to bring OTs for PGs and talks are underway," said Dr B Nagender, Superintendent, OGH.

JUDA presented two representations explaining their concerns and need of Operation Theaters. First one was submitted on August 21, and other on September 1 requested the administration to solve their issues by September 8. As the administration failed to solve the matter JUDA started protesting from September 9, 2020.