  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Kacheguda-Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express restored

Kacheguda-Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express restored
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The Kacheguda-Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express services, which were diverted due to non-interlocking works for the commissioning of the...

Hyderabad: The Kacheguda-Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express services, which were diverted due to non-interlocking works for the commissioning of the Penukonda-Makkajipalli section, have been restored to run as per the scheduled path by South Central Railway (SCR).

According to SCR officials, it was earlier notified that services would be cancelled between Dharmavaram-Sri Sathya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam-Penukonda-Yesvantpur. However, these services have been restored, and the Kacheguda – Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express (20703) will run as per schedule on August 11.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X