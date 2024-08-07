Kacheguda-Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express restored

Hyderabad: The Kacheguda-Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express services, which were diverted due to non-interlocking works for the commissioning of the Penukonda-Makkajipalli section, have been restored to run as per the scheduled path by South Central Railway (SCR).

According to SCR officials, it was earlier notified that services would be cancelled between Dharmavaram-Sri Sathya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam-Penukonda-Yesvantpur. However, these services have been restored, and the Kacheguda – Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express (20703) will run as per schedule on August 11.