Kacheguda – Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express to be faster

Hyderabad : To provide faster connectivity, South Central Railway (SCR) has planned to speed up train no 20703/20704 Kacheguda-Yevantpur-Kacheguda Vande Bharat Express, that is, the train that was earlier taking 8 hours and 30 minutes to travel has been sped up by 15 minutes. Accordingly, the journey in both directions will now be covered in 8 hours and 15 minutes.

According to SCR officials, within a short period of time, the train has become a popular travel option for rail passengers between the two cities, as reflected in the encouraging patronage by the rail users. The train occupation has been more than 100 per cent in both directions. Recently, to facilitate connectivity for suburban travellers to connect to Kacheguda station during the morning and evening hours, one pair of MMTS services has been introduced from Lingampally to Umdanagar in the early morning and from Falaknuma to Lingampally in the night.

Train no 20703 (Kacheguda-Yevantpur) will depart from Kacheguda at 5:45 am and arrive at Yesvantpur at 2 pm.