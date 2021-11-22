Kaikala Satyanarayana's condition critical

Hyderabad: In a special health bulletin released on Sunday evening, the Apollo Hospital doctors said that Kaikala Satyanarayana's treatment was continuing in the ICU on ventilator. They said that the actor was conscious, but his condition was critical. "Since his BP level was very low, 'vaso firzer' was being used to treat the veteran. His condition is being monitored at periodical intervals by a team of doctors."Meanwhile, several prominent cine actors and fans of Kaikala have been praying for his safe return home.

'Megastar' K Chiranjeevi called on Kaikala and inquired about the health condition from the family members of the veteran actor. 'Chiru' said Satyanarayana looked at him and smiled with a sense of joy following his visit.