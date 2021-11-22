  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Kaikala Satyanarayana's condition critical

Kaikala Satyanarayana
x

Kaikala Satyanarayana

Highlights

In a special health bulletin released on Sunday evening, the Apollo Hospital doctors said that Kaikala Satyanarayana's treatment was continuing in the ICU on ventilator.

Hyderabad: In a special health bulletin released on Sunday evening, the Apollo Hospital doctors said that Kaikala Satyanarayana's treatment was continuing in the ICU on ventilator. They said that the actor was conscious, but his condition was critical. "Since his BP level was very low, 'vaso firzer' was being used to treat the veteran. His condition is being monitored at periodical intervals by a team of doctors."Meanwhile, several prominent cine actors and fans of Kaikala have been praying for his safe return home.

'Megastar' K Chiranjeevi called on Kaikala and inquired about the health condition from the family members of the veteran actor. 'Chiru' said Satyanarayana looked at him and smiled with a sense of joy following his visit.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X