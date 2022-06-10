Kaithalapur RoB to be thrown open for public on June 20

Hyderabad: Telangana MA&UD Minister KT rama Rao is believed to inaugurate 676 meter long four-lane Kaithalapur Road Over Bridge (RoB) between Hi-Tech City and Borabanda station on June 20.

It is reported to brings a major relief to commuters travelling from Kukatpally to Hitech city. The traffic congestion on JNTU and Hitech City flyover will also be decreased with the new Kaithalpur flyover.

A GHMC official said that after the completion of the flyover, the traffic coming from Sanath Nagar and Secunderabad will be diverted at Moosapet and joins Madhapur, reducing a distance of 3.50 km. On completion of this RoB, traffic coming from Sanath Nagar, Balanagar, and Secunderabad will be diverted at Moosapet via Kaithalapur and joins the Madhapur Main Road.

The Kaithalapur RoB is being built near Borabanda MMTS station and it is in between Kaithalapur in Moosapet and Ayyappa Society. The construction of Kaithalapur RoB was taken up as a part of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).

RoB is taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 83.06 crore (GHMC share Rs 40 cr, Railways Rs 18.06 cr and Land Acquisition Rs 25 cr).

Till now, the vehicles travelling between Green Hills Road and Ayyappa Society don't have any facility to cross the railway lines.