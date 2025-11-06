Kaleshwaram, formula e race scams: Modi ‘shielding’ KCR, KTR says CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called out Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not greenlighting the “arrests” of former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation scam and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao in the Formula E race scam.

“The Modi government has been harassing (BJP’s) political rivals by conducting IT, CBI and ED raids and the same Union government did not permit action against the BRS leaders who are involved in the scams,” the Chief Minister charged, while campaigning for the Jubilee Hills bypolls on Wednesday.

Further, the Chief Minister said, the Prime Minister was not paying attention to the state government which had demanded a CBI inquiry against KCR who looted Rs 1 lakh crore in the Kaleshwaram project. “The Governor also has not allowed KTR's arrest in the Formula E race case for the past two months”, he observed.

“It is proved that KCR and Modi are on one side, and I and Rahul Gandhi are on the other side in the byelections”, the Chief Minister commented. He said that KCR had supported Modi at the Centre every time. “Now, the BJP is seeking votes in the name of BRS in the Jubilee Hills seat”.

Revanth Reddy criticized Kishan Reddy also for opposing the induction of former cricketer Azharuddin in the state Cabinet. He asked: Why is Kishan Reddy opposing Azharuddin? Is it (the state) the Union Minister’s fiefdom? What is Kishan Reddy’s problem if we give ministerial post to a minority leader?”

Reiterating that the Congress was committed to the welfare of the Muslims, he sought to clarify that his recent remarks were “distorted”. The Chief Minister said that BRS was cheating Muslims.

The KCR party will merge with BJP soon.

“I have been a secular leader since I forayed into politics. The Congress governments have provided many opportunities to minorities. It was only Congress that gave big posts to the minorities. Congress means Muslims and Muslims means Congress”, Revanth Reddy reiterated. The Chief Minister said he won from the Kodangal Assembly seat three times with the support of minorities. “The minorities have not faced any problem during the 20 months of Congress rule in the state”, he maintained.