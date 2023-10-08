Kamma Cong netas lobby in Delhi, leaving BC leaders miffed in galli

Hyderabad: The dissidence grows in BC leaders after the successful Telangana Kammavari Rajakiya Aikya Vedika led by by Renuka Chowdhary meeting with top AICC leaders in Delhi. Within days after BC leaders’ ‘failed attempt’ to meet AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders in Delhi, former union minister Renuka Chowdhary successfully led the Vedika’s leaders to meet not only Kharge but also AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and also claimed to have even met Rahul Gandhi. The delegation also claimed a positive response from top brass resulting dissatisfaction in BC leaders’ faction.



Claiming that Kammas can influence scores of constituencies in Telangana, the leaders sought at least four seats in City including L B Nagar, Kukatpally, Serilingampally and Jubilee Hills, apart from Banswada, Sirpur Kagaznagar, Miryalguda and Khammam. Renuka Chowdhary and others who met Kharge and Venugopal claimed to also have met Rahul Gandhi.

However, the BC leaders who could not get the appointment earlier this month to meet these leaders despite their stay for almost 3-days in Delhi wonder if they would be further sidelined owing to the latest development. It is being said that the prospects of tickets have now been cut to size by around 25 seats from earlier proposed 34 in Assembly elections, upsetting the leaders. “How can the party issue tickets to someone who has not even applied.

This is the irony that the Kammas who traditionally supported TDP remain only 5%, while BCs comprise a major portion of the population,” felt a leader.

To pacify the BC leaders, PCC working president B Mahesh Kumar Yadav on Saturday said that the party and even Rahul Gandhi was supportive of BCs. “There are 30 to 40 segments where BCs can easily win and we are demanding that they be conferred tickets. The screening committee will be taking a call shortly,” he said.