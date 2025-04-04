Kancha Gachibowli lands: CM Revanth constitutes committee

Hyderabad: In a move to find an amicable settlement in the ownership of Kancha Gachibowli lands, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has constituted a Committee on Thursday.

Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Revenue Minister P Srinivas Reddy, Hyderabad Central University Executive Committee, JAC and Civil Society Groups, student delegations and all stakeholders will be the members of the committee. The committee will hold meetings and give a way forward in the Kancha Gachibowli lands issue.