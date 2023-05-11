Kapil Sharma participates in Green India Challenged, lauds BRS MP Santhosh's efforts

The popular Television comedian Kapil Sharma said that we should plant saplings for future generations. He along with Rajya Sabha member G Santoshkumar planted a sapling at Dadasaheb Phalke Chitrangari Film City in Goregaon, Mumbai as part of the Green India Challenge.



Speaking on this occasion, he said that the Green India Challenge program is very ambitious. He said that this program started by MP Santosh Kumar moved his heart and instilled in him the feeling that 'we are not only for ourselves but also for others'. He praised Green India Challenge as an excellent program aimed at making our future generations better on this earth.

Kapil Sharma said that he wants all the people of the country to participate in the Green India Challenge and called upon everyone watching his show to plant a sapling. He expressed heartfelt thanks to MP Santosh who is continuing the program uninterruptedly. Kapil Sharma said that he hopes that everyone will plant saplings in the coming rainy season.