Kapra: Officials told to ensure clean roads

Kapra: Officials told to ensure clean roads
Corporator Swarna Raju along with division president Sudugu Mahender Reddy and GHMC officials took out padayatra in Saipuri Colony on Monday.

Kapra: Corporator Swarna Raju along with division president Sudugu Mahender Reddy and GHMC officials took out padayatra in Saipuri Colony on Monday. Finding garbage piled up on roads and lack of dustbins, he directed sanitation officials to take steps to ensure that the roads are kept clean.

He also directed engineering officials to commence road repair works immediately. He asked residents not to litter garbage on roads and open places. He explained the hazardous effects of throwing plastic into drainage. He asked them to bring to his notice if they have any further complaints regarding amenities. Gilbart, AE Abhishek, Vinay, Jawan Rama Krishna, colony president Sridhar and others were present.

