Kapra: Swachh Survekshan held

Kapra: Sri Srinivasa Officers Colony Association participated in the 'Swachh Survekshan 2020' programme in the colony on Sunday. Association general secretary A Bhaskar Reddy said, "People should participate in the Swachh Survekshan programme for bringing Hyderabad to the first position in the clean cities list."

He explained to the colony residents about the need for segregation of dry and wet wastes. Colony members Shankar Rao, Ramana Murthy, Pradeep Kumar, Subba Rao, Kumar, Sattayya and others were present.