Kapra: Vijaya High School celebrates Christmas

Highlights

Kapra: The Nativity of Lord Jesus was celebrated at Vijaya High School (VHS) with great devotion, zeal and enthusiasm on Monday. Little children dressed as angels were the special attraction.

Santa Claus entertained everyone with their eye-dropping steps and sweets. The nativity of Jesus was portrayed through a skit in a specially crafted crib. Carols by teachers and students echoed the campus. The school correspondent K Rajeshwar spoke about love of God.

Executive member K Veena, Head Mistress MV Padmavathi, Vice Principal D Venga Babu and others were present.

