Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated at Rashtrapati Nilayam

Hyderabad: Kargil Vijay Diwas was celebrated at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum on Monday.

Around 3,000 students from schools, colleges, NCC, NSS cadets, and Bharat scouts and guides participated in the programme.

The programme was carried out with a symbolic representation of ‘Jai Hind’ letters by school children, sharing their thoughts and thanking the soldiers.

Lt General JSSidana, Commandant, MCEME narrated the story of the Kargil war that happened 24 years back and remembers the sacrifices of martyrs like Captain Vikram Batra and others. Also stated that because of the sacrifices of those brave soldiers who do not bother about their lives, the country is living peacefully.