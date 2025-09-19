  • Menu
Kavita Jain Inaugurates Handloom India Expo 2025 in Hyderabad

Socialite Kavita Jain inaugurated the 6-day Handloom India Expo 2025 at Kalinga Cultural Hall, Banjara Hills, organized by Jagdishwar Hastkala. The exhibition showcases handmade cotton, silk wear, exclusive silk saris, and other handloom creations under one roof.

Speaking at the event, Kavita Jain emphasized the need for such platforms to connect women with authentic handcrafted designs. Organizer Jayesh Kumar stated that the expo, open until September 22, aims to promote weavers, provide them direct market access, and deliver pure silk and cotton products from artisans to customers, eliminating middlemen to support the handloom industry.

