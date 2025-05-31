Kavitha episode a family issue: Kishan

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana State president and Union Minister for Coal G Kishan Reddy has on Friday questioned the credibility of those who make comments claiming that BRS was proposed to be merged with BJP.

Addressing media in the national capital on Friday, and without taking the name of BRS MLC K Kavitha and her reported remarks that she had opposed an attempt by her party leaders to merge BRS with BJP on Thursday, Kishan Reddy said: "It is all daddy-daughter, sister-brother drama. We and the people of Telangana have nothing to do with family drama."

BRS is a private limited company. It is not a matter of concern to the people," he added.

Turning his ire on the Congress and its leadership, the Union Minister said that during times of war in India, the populace has consistently supported the soldiers, putting aside political affiliations, caste, and religious differences. Following the recent terror incident in Pahalgam, people across the country have once again rallied behind the military. In response to the collective desire for retribution and to teach terrorists a lesson, 'Operation Sindoor' was launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

This operation successfully targeted and destroyed terrorist bases in Pakistan, along with air bases used by the Pakistani Army in support of these groups, he added.

He found fault with Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for raising misguided concerns.

“They, along with Robert Vadra, made statements that appeared to insult the sacrifices of our soldiers. Instead of asking how many terrorists were killed or inquiring about our soldiers’ valour against Pakistan, they are fixated on questions like how many Rafale planes have been shot down," he said

"This is unfortunate, as it reflects a lack of understanding on sensitive national security matters, especially from someone in opposition leadership," he pointed out.

Responding to Revanth Reddy’s comment that if Rahul Gandhi were the Prime Minister, Pakistan Occupied Kashmir would have been captured this time, Kishan Reddy pointed out that the Indian Army advanced as far as Lahore in Pakistan during the 1971 war, but those in the power at that time failed to capture POK. “Revanth Reddy should understand who is responsible for giving PoK to Pakistan,” he said.