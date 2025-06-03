Kavitha is a ‘BJP arrow’, charges Madhu Yashki

Hyderabad: PCC campaign Committee chairman Madhu Yashki Goud described Kavitha as an arrow launched by the BJP to weaken BRS. He alleged that Kavitha wrote a letter to KCR at the behest of BJP, as part of Modi’s grand plans to gain foothold in Telangana.

During an informal media interaction, the former MP brushed aside the speculation of her joining the Congress party citing that Kavitha has become a tool in the hands of BJP leadership.

“It is obvious that Kavitha needs the support of the BJP to come clean of Delhi liquor case. It was entirely BJP’s plan to make Kavitha write a letter to KCR. It is Prime Minister Modi’s strategy that BRS must lose its steam so that the BJP gains momentum in Telangana. That’s the reason behind her letter. But the Congress is in no mood to take her into the party,” he emphasised.