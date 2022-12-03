Kavitha seeks FIR copy, another date with CBI

Hyderabad: Will MLC K Kavitha who received a notice from the CBI under section 160 CrPC for questioning in the Delhi liquor scam agree to entertain CBI officials on Tuesday? This is the issue which has now become a hot topic of discussion among political circles. Soon after receiving the notice on Friday she stated that she would offer her explanation to the CBI at her residence.

However, a new twist was given to the issue after she met Chief Minister and her father K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan on Saturday. She consulted legal experts and, in the afternoon, shot off a letter to the CBI asking them to furnish the copy of FIR and the original complaint so that she and her legal team can study them and appear before the CBI with necessary information.

In her letter, Kavitha said a new date to examine her by the CBI can be fixed after she receives the documents she had sought.

How the CBI would react now remains to be seen.

It may be mentioned here that the documents she had sought have been submitted to the court by the CBI and hence she feels that it is an open document.

Meanwhile, TPCC president Revanth Reddy took objection to the option given by the CBI to Kavitha to either come to Delhi or else they would send officials to her house to examine her. "This indicates that there is an understanding between the Centre and TRS and both were enacting a political drama," he added.

However, legal experts said the CBI notices under section 160 CrPC have a provision which says that children below 15 years, women and senior citizens can opt to either go to the CBI office or they can be questioned at their house. Moreover, section 160 CrPC is only for eliciting information from the people who reportedly have some information about the case.

The probe agencies will study the information they had obtained from such people and then decide on the next course of action. Section 160 is not interrogation. It is only seeking information as a witness, they asserted.