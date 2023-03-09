Kavitha to attend ED questioning on March 11

Hyderabad: Questioning the summons by the ED in a short notice, BRS MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday said that political motives were masquerading in the name of investigation.

The BRS leader wrote a letter to the ED stating that she would attend the questioning on March 11 and added that being a responsible Indian citizen, and as a women of this Nation she would exercise her rights provided under the law.

She said that she fails to understand as to why she was summoned at such a short notice. It seems that certain political motives have been masquerading in the name of investigation, she added. "I categorically say that I have nothing to do with the present investigation. As stated, being a social worker and having prior commitments, I had already planned my schedule for the upcoming week, and the abrupt rejection of my request seems to be motivated by reasons best known to you, which demonstrates that it is nothing but 'Political victimisation', said Kavitha.

"Without prejudice to my rights and contentions available in law as well as equity, being a true and law abiding citizen of this country, I will appear at ED's offices on March 11 as adamantly directed by you in the teeth of the laws mentioned hereinabove. You can be assured of my full cooperation in the matter," she added.