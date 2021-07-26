KCR aims to become Dalit Bandhu

Hyderabad: In a bid to counter the opposition criticism on the much-hyped Dalit Bandhu scheme, which the TRS feels will be a game-changer in the ensuing by-election in the Dalit dominated Huzurabad Assembly constituency, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao wants to showcase this as India's first such scheme.

He wants to draw the attention of the country towards this programme. Hence, he is planning to invite a group of intellectuals and policymakers from different fields from the Dalit community from across the country for the launch of the scheme from Huzurabad.

According to sources, KCR is said to be interacting with some noted economists and experts in the Dalit empowerment to take up the scheme on a largescale which aims to provide up to Rs 10 lakh direct financial benefit to each of the identified Dalit families.

The beneficiary will have the freedom to utilise the financial aid to develop into an entrepreneur in the field of manufacturing, service sector etc.

"The State Government would also provide required assistance to the beneficiaries to launch 'Start Up' companies on their choice under the Dalit Bandhu scheme at local level, if necessary," a senior official who is part of the team preparing the modalities, told The Hans India.

The CM was studying every Dalit empowerment scheme introduced by other states and its impact on the development of the particular community. Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh were implementing some Dalit empowerment schemes but they are confined to extending subsidized bank linked loans up to Rs 20 lakh for entrepreneurial growth individually.

The TRS chief was aware the opposition is criticising the launch of the scheme ahead of by-election to woo the Dalit voters comprising more than 40,000 out of 2. 26 lakh electorate in Huzurabad assembly constituency.

The CM would clear all the apprehensions raised by the opposition and allegations levelled against the government over fulfilling the promises made to Dalits at the time of the launch of the scheme in the presence of invitees nationwide, party sources add.

However, it is not yet known what would happen if the beneficiary fails to emerge as an entrepreneur. "Wait for modalities," is all that sources say.