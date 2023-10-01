KCR and KTR should meet PM Modi instead leveling charges: Raja Singh

Hyderabad : Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mahabubnagar and inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various development works. CM KCR is not welcoming the Prime Minister this time either. Further, in the wake of Modi's visit, posters against him were once again displayed in Hyderabad. Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh responded to this. He alleged unnecessary criticism were made against Prime Minister Modi without being able to show their face.



If CM KCR and Minister KTR have guts, they should meet Modi, he added. He demanded that KCR should meet the Prime Minister and ask for the projects that Telangana needs. He questioned the government as to why they are not asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the funds required for the state. He criticized MIM and BRS as backbiting parties.