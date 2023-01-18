KCR and leaders reaches Yadadri for darshan of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy

Hyderabad: Special arrangements in place for puja for visiting dignitaries. General darshan was stopped at Yadadri at 8 am to 1 pm.



The temple authorities are ready to accord welcome with Purna Khumbam to all 4 CMs. Choppers have landed at Yadadri.

It is reported that Kerala CM will stay back in Presidential suite and may not visit temple.

A massive Bharat Rashtra Samithi public meeting is likely to be held in Visakhapatnam soon, said Andhra Preadesh BRS president Thota Chandrashekar said. He made this statement during his speech at Khammam public meeting along with his followers. He also said that date will be fixed for Vizag public meeting soon.

It is to mention here that choppers took off from Begumpet airport. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Kerala counterpart Vijayan, MP Santosh, MLC Kavitha and Akhikesh Yadav in 1st chopper. Delhi CM Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann are in second chopper.

The chief ministers will reach Yadadri in two choppers, which took off from Begumpet.

They will first visit Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple before going to Khammam for inaugurating Kanti Velugu programme. Heavy restrictions imposed at Kanti Velugu venue. Only the selected people are allowed inside the venue. CS Santhi Kumari will also be present.

After evening public meeting at Khammam, all the leaders and the three CMs will go to Vijayawada and board flight for their respective states at Gannavaram airport.

The choppers took off 10 minutes before earlier scheduled time.

BRS has mobilised good number of people from AP. People are reaching Khammam by bus and other vehicles.