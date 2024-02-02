KCR asks all BRS MLAs to meet CM in Public

Hyderabad : BRS chief who is now back in action after his recovery from the hip replacement surgery made a first attempt to galvanise the party and make it ready for fighting the Lok Sabha elections.

In his pep talk, KCR told the party leaders that there was no need to feel disappointed over the results of Assembly elections. He said the atmosphere was now conducive for the pink party to win at least 8 to 10 Lok Sabha seats.

He said the Congress had made several promises which are difficult to be fulfilled. Whether it will survive or not is something which is in their hands. The BRS, he said should play its role as opposition in a proper manner KCR said.

In an indirect reference to the recent meeting of party MLAs with Revanth Reddy, he said any MLA can meet the Chief Minister or Ministers for raising issues related to development of their constituencies but it should be done in public. Otherwise it will send wrong signals. He cautioned the party leaders not to fall in Congress trap.

He told the party leaders that he would be meeting them twice a week. Regarding the candidates for Lok Sabha, he said the party will consult all before taking a final decision.

The meeting was attended by party leaders including party’s working president KT Rama Rao, party leaders T Harish Rao, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Srinivas Yadav, Prashant Reddy, Malla Reddy, Jagadish Reddy, KP Vivekananda Danam Nagender and others.

KCR said that it was BRS which made Telangana state a reality and led the State in the path of progress in accordance with the aspirations of the people during last ten years and has set an example for the country. It has proved that only BRS can protect the interests of the state of Telangana, he added.