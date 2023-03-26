KCR balanced development and welfare, says BRS leader

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader Dasoju Sravan on Saturday said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had taken the annual budget of Telangana from Rs 60,000 crore to Rs 3 lakh crore during his rule and ensured both development and welfare in the State. The BRS leader was speaking in the AtmeeyaSammelan of the Sanathnagar constituency on Saturday.

The BRS leader mocked BJP and Congress for overlooking the progress achieved by 'BRS Sarkar'. Sravan said that CM KCR had balanced both development and welfare with visionary leadership.

Welfare schemes like old age pensions, RythuBandhu, Dalit Bandhu, Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak, development initiatives like Kaleswaram, Mission Bhagiratha, TS-iPass prove how KCR's leadership has transformed Telangana into a prosperous and progressive state. KCR has ensured that people belonging to all sections are benefited, said Sravan.

Sravan further said that just a drive through any city or village in Telangana shows what KCR had done for Telangana.

"We all are seeing how Hyderabad got transformed into an IT hub and global city under KTR's leadership. Just the TS-iPass introduced by Industries and IT Minister KTR led to the creation of 20 lakh new jobs in Telangana.

Besides 1.30 lakh government jobs have already been filled up.