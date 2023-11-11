  • Menu
KCR copied Congress guarantee: Medchal candidate Vajresh Yadav

Medchal Congress candidate Vajresh Yadav, who was the chief guest of the Congress program at Medchal Municipality said that KCR copied the six guarantees introduced by the Congress and said that if he wins, he will give gas cylinder for Rs. 400 and questioned why KCR has not given it now.

ZP chairman Mallipeddi Sarath Chandra Reddy Medchal Municipality Congress Party public representatives, key leaders and workers participated in this program in large numbers.



