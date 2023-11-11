Live
- Revanth Reddy should mind his language: Talasani Srinivas Yadav
- National Sundae Day
- Child Marriage in South Asian Countries
- Uppal BRS incharge Sridhar Reddy meets Booth committee members
- Last minute festive cleaning tips
- Jana Sena candidate from Kukatpally holds Padayatra, thanks BJP for opportunity
- Diwali 2023: A look at popular Hindi cinema scenes depicting festival of lights
- Hindi film songs that celebrate the joyous spirit of Diwali
- 2.6-magnitude earthquake hits Delhi
- WEEKLY MARKET REVIEW 11-11-2023
KCR copied Congress guarantee: Medchal candidate Vajresh Yadav
Medchal Congress candidate Vajresh Yadav, who was the chief guest of the Congress program at Medchal Municipality said that KCR copied the six guarantees introduced by the Congress and said that if he wins, he will give gas cylinder for Rs. 400 and questioned why KCR has not given it now.
ZP chairman Mallipeddi Sarath Chandra Reddy Medchal Municipality Congress Party public representatives, key leaders and workers participated in this program in large numbers.
